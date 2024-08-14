Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $200.00

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 93.25 ($1.19), with a volume of 15783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.60 ($1.18).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,165.63 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 96.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.27.

Marwyn Value Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Marwyn Value Investors’s payout ratio is 11,250.00%.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

