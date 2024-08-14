Mason & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 327,942 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Mason & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 327,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,504,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Mason & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,337,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 832,201 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 11,466,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,959,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,518,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,999,000 after buying an additional 603,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,743,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,367,000 after buying an additional 4,032,713 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,941.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,233,000 after buying an additional 4,527,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

SPDW traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $35.29. 1,710,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,685. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.27. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.