Mason & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mason & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Mason & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,190,000 after buying an additional 351,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,767,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,246 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.70. 477,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,845. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $191.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.52 and its 200-day moving average is $182.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

