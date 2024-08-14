Mason & Associates LLC Takes $3.64 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mason & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Mason & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 269,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 117,112 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,694. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

