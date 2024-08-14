MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Shares Up 3.6%

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.39. 133,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 954,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.
MasterBrand Trading Up 3.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38.
MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter.
MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.
