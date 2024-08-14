Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Trading Down 3.9%

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.77 and last traded at $17.83. Approximately 14,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 442,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $983.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.50 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATV. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mativ by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,583,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,863,000 after acquiring an additional 130,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mativ by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,154,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,546,000 after buying an additional 52,858 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mativ by 579.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,713,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,238,000 after buying an additional 1,461,640 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mativ by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,544,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 176,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mativ by 67.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 749,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 301,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

