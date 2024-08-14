McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 77,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,146. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $86.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MKC

Insider Activity

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.