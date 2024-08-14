MCIA Inc Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MCIA Inc increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.3% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 52.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
NYSE V traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $260.13. 11,866,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,231,875. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.77. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $474.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
