McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises 2.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.09% of McKesson worth $65,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Western Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,713 shares of company stock worth $18,702,605 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $551.75. 983,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,321. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $590.56 and its 200-day moving average is $551.96. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $404.72 and a 52 week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCK. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.79.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

