Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Price Target Cut to $7.50

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $8.50 to $7.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MLCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.30 to $9.60 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.82.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $5.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

