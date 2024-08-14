Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $48,751.12

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $16.16 million and $48,751.12 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,175,714 coins and its circulating supply is 31,148,598 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,175,714 with 31,121,078 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.5261111 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $74,082.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.