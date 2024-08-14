Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 65 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AutoZone Stock Performance
AutoZone stock traded up $7.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,156.06. 120,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,396. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,957.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2,948.54. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71.
Insider Activity
In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.
AutoZone Company Profile
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
