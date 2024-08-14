Meyer Handelman Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,605 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $23,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.09. 19,857,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,966,919. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

