Meyer Handelman Co. Grows Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 748.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $4.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,912,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,234,610. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.36. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.25.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

