Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.26. The stock had a trading volume of 610,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,466. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $186.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.19.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

