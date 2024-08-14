Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,127 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $14,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8,551.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $94.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $98.71.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

