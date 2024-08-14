Meyer Handelman Co. Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.6% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $44,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.39.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $118.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

