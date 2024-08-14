Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 1,200 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 200.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $84.81 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

