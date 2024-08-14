Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 86,092 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,092 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PARA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. 119,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,532,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.60, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.32%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

