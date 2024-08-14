M&G Plc Invests $152,000 in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

M&G Plc purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 343.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.60. OUTFRONT Media had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a negative return on equity of 72.77%. The company had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

