M&G Plc Invests $629,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

