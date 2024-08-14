M&G Plc Purchases New Position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,287,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,181,000. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.94% of Atour Lifestyle as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATAT opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.36 million during the quarter. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 50.00% and a net margin of 18.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATAT

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.