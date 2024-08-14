M&G Plc Sells 1,812 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

M&G Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc owned 0.05% of JD.com worth $22,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,423,000 after buying an additional 3,441,605 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,821,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $159,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,356 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,554,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,619 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,956 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,009,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Barclays cut their price target on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.39. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

