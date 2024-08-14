MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Short Interest Up 1,175.0% in July

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 1,175.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MicroCloud Hologram Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of HOLOW opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. MicroCloud Hologram has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.64.
About MicroCloud Hologram
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MicroCloud Hologram
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- How to Invest in Mutual Funds
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Take a Bite of This Smoking Hot Deal
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Why O’Reilly Automotive Stock Could Be a Long-Term Winner
Receive News & Ratings for MicroCloud Hologram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroCloud Hologram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.