MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Short Interest Up 1,175.0% in July

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 1,175.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MicroCloud Hologram Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of HOLOW opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. MicroCloud Hologram has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.64.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

