Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Up to $97.44

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.44, but opened at $101.00. Micron Technology shares last traded at $99.69, with a volume of 5,018,660 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.14. The firm has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $882,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,700,840.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $882,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,700,840.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,693 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

