MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MFICL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.44. 5,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,637. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

