MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
MidCap Financial Investment Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:MFICL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.44. 5,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,637. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $25.70.
MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile
