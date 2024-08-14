Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Middlefield Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Middlefield Banc to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Middlefield Banc stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,160. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MBCN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Middlefield Banc from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

