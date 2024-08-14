Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Moderna by 477.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,091,000 after buying an additional 399,843 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Moderna by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.21.

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,918.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,918.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $105,280.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $930,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,238 shares of company stock worth $51,819,454 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,294. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.34 and a 200-day moving average of $114.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

