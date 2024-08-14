MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 437 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Trading Up 2.2 %

MSCI stock traded up $11.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $558.30. The company had a trading volume of 369,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,256. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSCI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.79.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

