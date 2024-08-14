Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Announces $0.44 Dividend

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

Muncy Columbia Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

CCFN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.97. 304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260. Muncy Columbia Financial has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31.

Muncy Columbia Financial Company Profile

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Journey Bank that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

