Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Announces $0.44 Dividend

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.
Muncy Columbia Financial Trading Down 0.1 %
CCFN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.97. 304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260. Muncy Columbia Financial has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31.
Muncy Columbia Financial Company Profile
