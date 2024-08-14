MX TOKEN (MX) Market Capitalization Achieves $372.34 Million

MX TOKEN (MX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, MX TOKEN has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One MX TOKEN token can currently be purchased for $3.81 or 0.00006446 BTC on major exchanges. MX TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $372.34 million and approximately $18.65 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.
MX TOKEN Profile
MX TOKEN’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 424,261,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,699,334 tokens. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com. The Reddit community for MX TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/mexc_official. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MX TOKEN Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MX TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MX TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
