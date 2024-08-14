Nano (XNO) Market Capitalization Achieves $118.90 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Nano has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $118.90 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001514 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,934.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.35 or 0.00574108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009963 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00108245 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00031888 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.01 or 0.00254546 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00035956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00073744 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

