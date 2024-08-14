National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

National HealthCare has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

National HealthCare Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NHC stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $126.34. 12,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,445. National HealthCare has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.62.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation principally operates long-term health carecenters and home health care programs. Their health care centers provide subacute, skilled and intermediate nursing and rehabilitative care.

