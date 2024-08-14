National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.18

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 1102257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

EYE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

The stock has a market cap of $820.96 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,908,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,982 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 4.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,511,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,980,000 after buying an additional 182,504 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Vision by 28.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,975,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 656,656 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in National Vision by 85.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,761,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after buying an additional 812,513 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

