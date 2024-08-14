Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Down 4%

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80. 5,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 67,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $534.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 28.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 67,187 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 21.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 14.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

