Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get Navigator alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVGS

Navigator Price Performance

NYSE:NVGS opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.51. Navigator has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.51 million. Navigator had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 6.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navigator

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 506,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.