Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) PT Lowered to $3.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at JMP Securities from $7.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 270.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Neuronetics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 608,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,629. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The business had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Robert Cascella purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,098 shares in the company, valued at $500,400.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Cascella acquired 50,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 244,098 shares in the company, valued at $500,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $45,907.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,324,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,272.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. First Washington CORP lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 1,274,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 599,455 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 487,591 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,039,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 178,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

