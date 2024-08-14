New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC decreased its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. New Jersey Resources comprises about 1.9% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned approximately 0.07% of New Jersey Resources worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 122,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $275.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.56 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $856,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $856,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,508,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,996. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

