Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.33 and last traded at $48.64. Approximately 911,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 10,979,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
Newmont Stock Performance
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Newmont Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.45%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,915,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170,995 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $604,516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
