NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPLW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NextPlat Stock Performance
Shares of NXPLW remained flat at $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. 90 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. NextPlat has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.23.
NextPlat Company Profile
