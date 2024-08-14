NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Position Increased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE:NI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,914. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NI. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

