Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.54

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.54 and last traded at $31.73, with a volume of 15021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

Nomura Research Institute Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

