NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Mondelez International by 13.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 74.5% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $294,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,617. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

