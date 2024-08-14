NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.28. The stock had a trading volume of 158,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,341. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

