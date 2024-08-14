NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. M&G Plc grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 709,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 30.4% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BDX traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $235.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,903. The firm has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $283.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

