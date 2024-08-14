NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,572 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IJR traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.02. 614,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,920,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day moving average is $107.94. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

