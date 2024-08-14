NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGZ stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $109.93. 5,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,709. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.80 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.36 and a 200 day moving average of $107.78.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

