NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $46.33 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.5% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $46,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.69. 1,444,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,207,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $217.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.84 and a 200-day moving average of $194.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,799 shares of company stock worth $2,963,721. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

