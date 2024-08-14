NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of SHY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,782. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $82.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
