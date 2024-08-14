NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 29 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $462.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,423,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,936,445. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

